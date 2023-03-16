Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

What it was like for fifth graders to explore CMA headquarters

By Vicki Yates,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqpDp_0lKUraZZ00

Here's something you don't see every day — a group of fifth graders, walking into the Country Music Association's Headquarters on Music Row.

The group, from Cane Ridge Elementary School, is welcomed by Franklin Willis, Community Impact Director of the CMA.

The students are all ears, especially when Mr. Willis invites them to take part in making music. Many of them are given boomwhackers, a plastic tube, that makes sounds when hit with the hand. And then others receive rhythm sticks, making completely different sounds when struck together.

The students enjoyed the field trip.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
HBCU alumni helping empower the next generation of entrepreneurs
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Concerned Citizens of Tennessee raise funds for LGBTQ+ nonprofit selling shirts
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Showcasing Asian and Pacific Islander country artists in Nashville
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nonprofit to save, move Historic Black schoolhouse to downtown Franklin
Franklin, TN1 hour ago
Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee celebrates 120th anniversary
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Star-studded LGBTQ benefit concert in Nashville after governor signs two bills
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Acorn Haven Studios opens its doors to help support local artists
Lascassas, TN2 days ago
Social justice flags lit on fire at family's house in Nashville neighborhood
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Bellman at Opryland is still leaving impressions 25 years in
Nashville, TN1 day ago
'I'll be 90 years old!' Beloved McFadden Community Center receptionist to retire
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
Beaman Automotive leaving Broadway for South Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Smyrna teen who lost her legs in crash to be honored by state legislature
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Who keeps the pet? Proposed legislation addresses pets and custody disputes
Nashville, TN1 day ago
How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely in Music City
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Application to open for MDHA affordable housing
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Eye drops linked to death and eyeball removals, Nashville optometrist warns
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Flames shoot through roof of Franklin Pike home
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
5 Nashville children hit by vehicle while crossing the road in Edgehill
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Jogger attacked with metal pipe in Nashville park
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
The milkshakes are back! Beloved Reeves-Sain Drug Store returns to Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
First Latin American consulate general has opened in Nashville
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Third water main breaks in downtown Nashville area this week
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Hendersonville library director voted out after Kirk Cameron author event
Hendersonville, TN6 days ago
Longtime East Nashville residents say gentrification is getting 'out of control'
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Vanderbilt to now study Alzheimer’s disease in those with Down Syndrome
Nashville, TN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy