Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How signing DE Samson Ebukam impacts Colts' draft plans

By Meghan Hall,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NlF9_0lKUrV6o00

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking for a boost to their pass rush since for a few seasons now, and they may have taken a step in the right direction by signing free-agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam.

The team ranked 25th in the league with just 33 sacks during the 2021 season. Hoping to bolster that production, the team traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in March of 2022. Ngakoue had ties to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and previous productive seasons, including 12 sacks in 2017.

Unfortunately, Ngakoue did not bring the boost the Colts were hoping for. He ended last season second in pressures on the team to DeForest Buckner and registered 9.5 sacks. Those are solid numbers on the surface, but he also ranked 50th in pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

So, it makes sense that the Colts let Ngakoue walk and signed the former Niners pass rusher to a three-year deal.

Ebukam’s sack production is not the same level as Ngakoue, but sacks don’t tell the whole story. He effectively utilizes his disruption to create pressure and collapse the pocket. Those abilities allowed him to make 43 pressures at an 11.8% pressure rate, 13 quarterback hits, and seven tackles for loss.

The Colts must decide if Ebukam will be a starter or a rotational piece. The contract and his fit in the role as the LEO suggest likely points to the latter.

Either way, it should not change their draft strategy. The team needs depth and effective pass rushers if they want to compete with the division and the league. Even if that means taking a shot on Day 3 of the draft.

The 2023 class is deep, with many quality value players that should be available well into the later rounds.

And while Ebukam appears to be a solid depth signing, a team can never have too many edge rushers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Browns, former Titans QB Josh Dobbs agree to one-year deal
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
New Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu commences recruitment of WR DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new TD Wire mock draft
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO10 hours ago
TE Dalton Schultz signs 1-year deal with Texans
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Adam Thielen cites Super Bowl aspirations, Andy Dalton as reasons for signing with Panthers
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Falcons expected to sign CB Mike Hughes to 2-year deal
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Broncos cut 2 players, including Lamar Jackson (not that one)
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Jessie Bates posts farewell message to Bengals fans
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to work with Tom Brady following spring game
Boulder, CO4 hours ago
Falcons sign former Lions CB Mike Hughes
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Cody Ford's contract details with Bengals emerge
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Cowboys host 3 veteran free agents, including two-time Super Bowl RB
Frisco, TX5 hours ago
Buffalo Bills sign running back Damien Harris to one-year deal
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Panthers great Cam Newton to throw at Auburn pro day
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy