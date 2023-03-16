Open in App
Porterville, CA
KGET

Tulare County authorities announce evacuation orders in Porterville area due to flooding

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order to areas west of Porterville due to rising flood waters.

The evacuation order is in effect for the area west of Porterville on Olive Avenue to Avenue 144 and the Friant-Kern Canal to the Tule River and Westwood Street, according to the Tulare sheriff’s office.

Map provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

About 100 people are impacted, according to officials. Deputies will be going door to door to inform residents in the area.

Officials remind residents to not drive through barricaded or closed roads and standing water.

