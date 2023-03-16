Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Southern California’s wet winter: Look up seasonal rainfall totals for your area

By Marc Sternfield,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YUeF_0lKUk0Fx00

If you, like many Southern Californians, are wondering exactly how much rain you have received in your neighborhood throughout this extraordinarily wet winter, there is a way.

The Ventura County Public Works Agency has an interactive map showing season-to-date rainfall totals for dozens of locations throughout metropolitan Los Angeles, including the City of L.A., Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and sections of Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcL3n_0lKUk0Fx00
Season-to-date rain totals map. (Ventura County Public Works).

Including the latest storm to hit the region this week, rain totals since the start of the water year on Oct. 1, 2022, have exceeded two feet in many locations. Some cities have even received over three feet of rainfall.

Season-to-date rainfall totals (Courtesy: Ventura County Public Works) :

  • Acton = 10.36”
  • Alhambra = 31.62”
  • Altadena = 36.45”
  • Beaumont = 21.64”
  • Bel Air = 31.28”
  • Buena Park = 22.19”
  • Burbank = 24.87”
  • Cajon Pass = 34.55”
  • Calabasas = 25.59”
  • Camarillo = 18.98”
  • Chino Hills = 23.13”
  • Compton = 18.48”
  • Downtown Los Angeles = 25.67”
  • Encino = 38.24”
  • Glendale = 33.40”
  • Hollywood Reservoir = 27.65”
  • La Canada Flintridge = 34.64”
  • Long Beach = 17.58”
  • Malibu = 23.74”
  • Manhattan Beach = 18.59”
  • Northridge = 24.27”
  • Oxnard = 20.86”
  • Riverside = 12.86”
  • San Dimas = 28”
  • Santa Ana = 13.33”
  • Santa Barbara = 36.68”
  • Santa Clarita = 30.31”
  • Santa Monica = 22.24”
  • Simi Valley = 20.06”
  • Sylmar = 26.14”
  • Thousand Oaks = 28.59”
  • Woodland Hills = 39.16”

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Water District, which serves 26 public water agencies in Southern California, lifted emergency restrictions that were enacted in June 2022 to manage a severe water shortage related to the yearslong drought.

Gov. Newsom signs order to divert floodwater to groundwater basins

“We haven’t had rain like this for many years,” Jeff Pratt, the Director of Ventura County Public Works, told KTLA. “We’ve had saturated soil since early January. The ground is like a sponge and since that sponge has been full, a lot of this rain has been flowing right into our watershed.”

Pratt, who also serves as Executive Officer with the Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency, says this water year is exactly what water districts across Southern California were hoping for.

“Our reservoirs are filling up, and our groundwater aquifers are recharging,” Pratt told us.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Here’s when, where California’s next atmospheric river will hit the hardest
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Another storm hits Southern California with heavy rain; street flooding reported
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
In-N-Out Introduces Mini Burgers—But Only At One SoCal Location
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Latest California Storm Prompts Widespread Evacuation, Another On The Way
Alpaugh, CA1 day ago
Near miss; Atmospheric river shifts toward Southern California
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
How the upcoming atmospheric river in California will impact the Bay Area
Oakland, CA2 days ago
LAUSD preparing for school closures amid imminent strike, but remain open to negotiations
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LASD seeks Westlake Village identity thieves
Westlake Village, CA7 hours ago
Another Strong Storm System Associated with an Atmospheric River Will Hit Southern California Starting Tuesday
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Super Long Range Weather Watch: California to Receive Over Five More Storms Before the Season Ends
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Exploring Simi Valley history: the giant cross on Mt. McCoy
Simi Valley, CA4 days ago
Ventura County sewage spill prompts beach closures
Oxnard, CA4 days ago
California freeway shuts down due to sinkhole
Glendale, CA2 days ago
Firefighters rescue man who jumped from bridge into L.A. River
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
11 injured in Panorama City apartment complex fire
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Photo Gallery: 2023 Los Angeles Marathon
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy