Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

Funds will help expand Coitsville Fire Department

By Desirae Gostlin,

5 days ago

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night in Coitsville, township trustees recognized the Mahoning County commissioners for awarding the Coitsville Fire Department $144,000.

Fire Chief J.R. Warren says they will be using that money to expand the firehouse and add showers and other amenities for decontamination.

Local county to receive grant money to support first responders

As Warren explains, it’s not the rushing into a burning building that’s the most dangerous part of a firefighter’s job, but rather, the microscopic particles they bring back with them.

“We know carcinogens are the number one killer of firefighters in the nation. Currently, our station doesn’t have any large restrooms or showers,” Warren said.

Money will also be used to make the fire station handicap accessible so it can be used as a shelter in case of a natural disaster.

Also at Wednesday night’s trustees meeting, the township recognized and gave awards to police officers, firefighters and their chiefs for their service.

