Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Philadelphia candidates determine their placement on May primary ballot with a little luck and a very old coffee can

By Pat Loeb,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9M8z_0lKUdtJW00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Candidates for mayor and other city offices found out Wednesday where their names will appear on the May primary ballot. Ballot position can be important, and Philadelphia has its own unique and time-honored way of determining where the candidates end up.

The ballot lottery is a ritual that the phrase “only in Philadelphia” was made for: Board of Elections staff solemnly load numbered balls into an old Horn & Hardart coffee can and hold it above eye level. Then, one by one, each candidate or their proxy — or a staff member if neither are present — reach in to pick a number.

Some of the leading candidates drew the highest numbers. A civil service employee picked ball No. 12 for mayoral candidate Helen Gym, which places her last on the ballot. Mayoral candidate John Wood, a political newcomer, got lucky. He drew No. 1.

Conventional wisdom says ballot position won’t mean much in the top-of-the-ticket race for mayor. Council and judicial races are where ballot position really matters, where voters have less information and may select more randomly.

For instance, in a crowded field of 29 candidates for councilmember-at-large, getting your name near the top of a list of competitors could give you a boost.

In the at-large race, nearly every incumbent councilmember who is facing a challenge drew a high number, meaning their challengers’ names will appear above theirs on the ballot. Incumbents drew Nos. 18, 25 and 29.

So novice Derwood Selby, who drew No. 1, leveled the playing field a bit against incumbent Isaiah Thomas, who drew No. 29.

Perennial candidate Sherrie Cohen will be second on the ballot, perhaps changing her fortune this time after many attempts to get elected.

“It feels wonderful,” Cohen said. “Really looking forward to the opportunity to serving Philadelphia families.”

The ritual has been mocked for being so low-tech, but election lawyer Kevin Greenberg says, even with modern, more high-tech methods available, the Horn & Hardart method works just fine.

“Everybody gets to watch. There’s no question what happened is fair. And the Horn & Hardart brand lives on, in a way, that it’s wonderful that it does,” he said.

Horn & Hardart went defunct in 1991. No one is sure how old the can is.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia City Council candidate tracker: Get to know everyone on the May primary ballot
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Former Philly middle school teacher who objected to LGBTQ student policy contests his firing
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia magnet school teachers say they fear staff cuts because the new admissions lottery has led to open seats
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In search of due process for Philadelphia parking disputes | Opinion
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Lawmakers in Trenton advance a bill that would fill school funding holes in next year's budget
Trenton, NJ21 hours ago
$300K Cash 5 With Quick Cash Ticket Sold In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly awarding $250M to anti-violence nonprofits
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
DRPA offering signing and referral bonuses to fill vacancies in police force
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
76ers pitch job creation as benefit of new arena to West Philadelphia church
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw welcomes even skeptics as police force looks to increase ranks
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Firefighters tame fire at Chestnut Hill Catholic church and school
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Painful: These 9 Children Have Gone Missing This Month in Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
SEPTA redesigns its bus route redesign after taking in comments from riders
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Giordano: What Philadelphia Neighborhood Hates Police The Most?
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Community groups formally oppose Philadelphia School District lawsuit over who gets to say buildings are safe
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Gunfire erupts at birthday celebration in Horsham cemetery, killing 1
Horsham, PA1 day ago
2 more top School District of Philadelphia staffers resign
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Trip to Gas Station Lands Philadelphia, PA, Lottery Player a Huge Jackpot
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Medical Report: Why it’s important to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID, background check requirement for ammunition
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Long Prison Term For NE Philly Couple In Jenkintown Assault
Jenkintown, PA2 days ago
A new report on PA’s Black population revealed positive socioeconomic trends. Now the work begins at a local level.
Reading, PA4 days ago
This weekend in Philly: Easter egg hunts, St. Patrick’s Day and more
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation announces opposition to proposed 76ers arena
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia Furniture Bank Helps Clients Turn Houses into Homes
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Target Closes Store Due to Limited Parking, Foot Traffic & More Performance Challenges in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia man shot 21 times in case of mistaken identity; killer still at large
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
DA: 1 dead, 1 hurt after over 30 shots fired at 'birthday celebration' in Montgomery County cemetery
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy