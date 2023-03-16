Open in App
Michigan State
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school basketball: Here's who's playing in the boys quarterfinals

By Mick McCabe,

5 days ago

The Michigan high school boys basketball quarterfinals are set for Tuesday.

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Division 1

Ann Arbor Huron (23-2) vs. Detroit Cass Tech (25-1) at Calihan Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Grand Blanc (24-4) vs. Rochester Adams (17-8) at Lake Orion.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (13-10) vs. Warren De La Salle (17-8) at Calihan Hall.

Muskegon (24-2) vs. East Lansing (16-9) at Caledonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCeJv_0lKUdiql00

THE GIRLS: State semifinals schedule

MICK McCABE: Orchard Lake St. Mary's, with transfers held up, pulls off biggest upset of state hoops tournament

Division 2

Cadillac (22-4) vs. Saginaw (20-6) at Alma.

Ferndale (18-8) vs. Goodrich (22-4) at Lake Orion.

Hudsonville Unity Christian (18-9) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (23-3) at Calvin University.

Chelsea (21-5) vs. Romulus Summit Academy (24-2) at Milan.

Division 3

Detroit Loyola (25-1) vs. Flint Beecher (21-4) at Waterford Mott.

Laingsburg (25-0) vs. Ecorse (19-4) at Ypsilanti Lincoln.

St. Ignace (22-4) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (22-4) at Gaylord.

Pewamo-Westphalia (19-6) vs. Niles Brandywine (24-2) at Portage Central.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LqrV_0lKUdiql00

Division 4

Painesdale Jeffers (25-1) vs. Munising (24-1) at Escanaba.

Taylor Trillium (21-3) vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney (15-11) at West Bloomfield.

Frankfort (17-8) vs. Hillman (22-4) at Standish-Sterling.

Wyoming Tri-unity (20-6) Kalamazoo Phoenix (17-2) at Richland Gull Lake.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school basketball: Here's who's playing in the boys quarterfinals

