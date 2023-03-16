Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Warriors And Clippers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxBz3_0lKUca2Q00

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Ryan Rollins, Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II.

Jonathan Kuminga has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without Jason Preston, Norman Powell, Xavier Moon, Moussa Diabate and Brandon Boston Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bop8t_0lKUca2Q00
NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Clippers will start Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac on Wednesday."

The Warriors and Clippers both come into the night with a 36-33 record in 69 games, which has them tied for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Right now, the Warriors are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

This is the first of a five-game road trip that will also include visits to the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

As for the Clippers, they are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Warriors have struggled in a big way, going just 7-26 in the 33 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Clippers are a solid 18-15 in the 33 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Monday Night
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Will The Lakers Sign This Former NBA Champion?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Milwaukee Bucks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Metta World Peace sends clear message to Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Responds to Klay Thompson's Four Rings Taunt
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NBA Hands Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks One-Game Suspension
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Dillon Brooks Shares Ruthless Message for Klay Thompson
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Pistons And Hawks Injury Reports
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Did The Warriors Give Up On James Wiseman Too Soon?
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Mavs
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-Nets Game
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Shocking Report About Magic Johnson
Washington, DC1 day ago
Dejounte Murray's Final Status For Pistons-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Rockets Game
Houston, TX1 day ago
Steph almost makes wild accidental trick shot vs. Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kendrick Perkins slaps Klay Thompson, Warriors with harsh reality after ‘4 rings’ taunt
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Patrick Beverley Sent Out A Tweet After The Bulls Beat The 76ers
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Draymond Green's Blunt Quote After The Warriors Beat The Rockets
San Francisco, CA6 hours ago
Kevin Huerter's Injury Status For Celtics-Kings Game
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Steph Curry's Response When Asked About His Matchup With Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jazz dealt unfortunate Lauri Markkanen injury blow vs. Kings
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies Beating Warriors
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy