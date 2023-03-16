Warriors And Clippers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out Andrew Wiggins, Ryan Rollins, Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II.

Jonathan Kuminga has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without Jason Preston, Norman Powell, Xavier Moon, Moussa Diabate and Brandon Boston Jr.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Clippers will start Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac on Wednesday."

The Warriors and Clippers both come into the night with a 36-33 record in 69 games, which has them tied for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Right now, the Warriors are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

This is the first of a five-game road trip that will also include visits to the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

As for the Clippers, they are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Warriors have struggled in a big way, going just 7-26 in the 33 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Clippers are a solid 18-15 in the 33 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.