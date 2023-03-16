Nebraska Tops Missouri State in WNIT First Round

Huskers earn their first postseason tournament win in Lincoln since 2006

The Nebraska women's basketball postseason continues.

NU (17-14, 8-10 Big Ten) defeated Missouri State (20-12, 14-6 Missouri Valley) 74-65 in the first round of the WNIT on Wednesday. This is the first postseason tournament win in Lincoln for the Huskers since downing Drake 62-59 at the Devaney Sports Center in 2006.

The Huskers never trailed by more than two points in the first half, and that came after a 9-0 run by the Lady Bears in the second quarter. Big Red then closed the half on an 8-0 run to regain control, including a Jaz Shelley three-pointer from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer.

Missouri State began the third quarter on a 5-1 run to close the gap to two points, but then had trouble seeing anything go in. The Lady Bears scored just four points the rest of the quarter, all at the free throw line, as they missed 14 consecutive shots. A 3 in the fourth quarter ended a 10:08 run without making a basket.

Nebraska made 12 free throws in the final frame to hold off the comeback effort.

The Huskers shot 46.3 percent from the floor, adding 5-of-19 3s and 19-of-26 free throws.

After starting 4-of-5 from 3, Missouri State went just 3-of-19 the rest of the way. The Lady Bears shot 30.4 percent from the floor, adding 16-of-20 free throws.

Missouri State dominated the glass, out-rebounding Nebraska 47-36, including 23 offensive rebounds. But the Lady Bears failed to convert those second chances into points, notching just 16 second-chance points.

Sam Haiby led the way for Nebraska, scoring 25 points. Issie Bourne pitched in a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Shelley had a trio of 3s on her way to 11 points and six assists.

Nebraska advances to the second round of the WNIT to face Thursday's winner of Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State. The time and location of the game is still to be announced, though it will be played in the calendar window of March 18-21.

BOX SCORE

GALLERY

View the original article to see embedded media.