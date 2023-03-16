Did the election of Patty Cummings violate the Cape Coral city charter?

An anonymous letter sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis claims Cape Coral Councilmember Patty Cummings violated the city charter and falsified her election qualifications regarding her residency, prompting the city to hire an investigator.

Mayor John Gunter had learned of the letter earlier this month and presented the knowledge at a council meeting Wednesday.

The letter claims Cummings never legally resided in the home that she listed at the time of her qualification and that she's still not living in the district she represents.

Cummings beat incumbent Jennifer Nelson by almost a thousand votes in November to represent District 4. Nelson did not challenge the election and conceded the race.

Cummings denied the claims, saying it is "fake news," and refused further comment.

DeSantis' office will not investigate the issue, Gunter said.

Charter: Cape council members must live in district

The repercussions of the claims are not immediately known if proven true, but the charter suggests Cummings could be removed from the council. The charter section on candidate eligibility reads:

“Only qualified electors of the City, who have been continuous full-time residents of the City for the entire calendar year immediately preceding their qualification for office… shall be eligible to hold the office of Council member or Mayor.”

The section of forfeiture of office read as “the Mayor or a Council member shall forfeit his or her office if he or she lacks at any time during the term of office any qualification for the office prescribed by this Charter or by applicable law.”

Cummings had admitted to being a part-time resident according to documents obtained by The News-Press. She changed her address on May 10.

Most voted in favor of an investigation in a six to two vote, with Councilmembers Dan Sheppard and Cummings opposing the investigation.

Address on your driver's license?

Councilmember Tom Hayden said the council has to deal with this matter in facts and truth.

Hayden also said he worried about the qualifications for her residence in District 4 and favored the investigation.

“The main thing that concerns me now is what’s on your driver’s license,” Hayden said.

He also said he was not aware of any exceptions in the city charter, and it might need to be addressed in the future.

Councilmember Bill Steinke said the charter states that the council has to address the issue and offer a hearing.

“It has to do with were the election rules followed?” Steinke said. “I would say that we should establish a hearing.

Then, the council would see if the situation would rise to need a hearing.

“I want to make sure we have all the facts,” Gunter said. “Unfortunately, that’s going to be an expense that we will have to pay, but that’s where we find ourselves today."

Councilmember Keith Long did not have an issue with an investigation but worried about the precedent. He did not want to bring this issue up every time an anonymous letter is sent.

Long said this is a legal issue, not a fact-finding issue, and he worries about wasting resources with an investigation.

Dolores Menendez, the city attorney, said it could cost $300 an hour to hire an attorney to investigate.

Menendez cautioned that a hearing could cause issues because the complaint was anonymous.

She also said the issue could come up to the interpretation of what being a full-time resident means.

She raised a scenario where a council member stayed away from home for months to take care of a sick relative and said some could interpret that as no longer living at the residence.

“I don’t think you all have all of the facts to evaluate this thing,” she said.

Sheppard said also he had an issue with the letter being anonymous and compared it to how the state no longer goes after such complaints on code enforcement.

“I had to learn to take it all with a grain of salt because, usually, 95% of it is just not accurate,“ Sheppard said. “I just have no respect for it without a name on it.”

Councilmember Jessica Cosden said she supports the investigation because Cummings admitted to living part-time in the district.

Councilmembers Robert Welsh and Steinke agreed.

Gunter said there could be some mitigating fact, so he supports the investigation.

The city attorney said there’s no definite answer on if the council can remove a member.

Cummings did not speak during the discussion.

Timeline of accusations leveled against council member

Through documents obtained by the News-Press, Gunter sent a letter on March 6 to Cummings where he made her aware of a complaint lodged against her through the governor’s office claiming she did not reside in the district she represented.

“Additionally, the address listed as your current residence was 2425 Embers Parkway West within District 6 of the City of Cape Coral,” Gunter wrote.

As a candidate, she changed her address on May 9, 2022, to qualify to run in District 4 to 3827 Palm Tree Blvd. from 3537 Malagrotta Circle in District 7.

Cummings immediately responded to the letter saying she had been affected by Hurricane Ian and has been a part-time resident since her time in office, with her driver’s license and voter registration displaying her Palm Tree address.

Records obtained by The News-Press confirm the Palm Tree address.

“I relocated from my full-time residence due to hurricane damage, and I have been actively looking for a full-time residence since then,” Cummings wrote.

Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, more than a month before the election, causing billions of dollars in damage. It also heavily affected Cape Coral, damaging several structures and homes in the process and leaving parts of the city without water and power for several weeks.

Cummings attributes the difficulty in her search to a housing shortage and available housing opportunities, presenting safety issues such as mold, which she wrote has hospitalized one of her family members.

She intends to be a full-time resident at her new address, 318 SE 21st St., which is in District 4, by March 22, the letter indicates.

The homeowners of her old residence were unavailable for comment as of Wednesday.

Where did the anonymous letter come from?

Matt Caldwell, the Lee County Property Appraiser and former Florida House of Representatives member, told the New-Press that he had received a type-written letter about Cummings from a resident who wished to stay anonymous.

“One, the allegation is that she never resided legally in the home that she listed with at the time of her qualification,” Caldwell said. “And that subsequent to that, she, in her various moves, has never lived in the district in any of the subsequent houses either.”

Caldwell said he took the letter seriously and forwarded his only copy to the governor’s office in February. The governor's office has not responded to a Freedom of Information Act request by The News-Press submitted March 7.

Upon learning the letter was also submitted to the city, The News-Press requested the letter Wednesday.

“I try to limit it to situations like this where they've taken the time, they've outlined their specific complaint with their offer of the detailed proof, and in that situation, I'll absolutely take it forward,” Caldwell said.

“This governor particularly has demonstrated he's not hesitant about holding local officials to account, and this constituent felt strongly that that would be the most productive way to have their complaint heard,“ he added.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Did the election of Patty Cummings violate the Cape Coral city charter?