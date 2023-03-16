Open in App
Urbana, IL
16-year-old Urbana teen dies in shooting

By Marley CapperNoah Nelson,

5 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old teenager from Urbana teenager died after being shot in the head, Wednesday.

It happened on the 2400 Block of Prairie Green Dr. near South Smith Rd. around 1 a.m. WCIA was on-scene earlier this morning and our crews saw the investigation in progress.

Police said there is no definitive motive at this time, and the situation did not appear to be a random act of violence.

Police investigate incident at Urbana apartment building

Urbana Police and the Illinois State Police’s Crime Scene Unit investigated the situation. Police ask for patience from the public as they gather additional facts surrounding this ongoing investigation.

Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident contact police at 217-384-2320.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Springfield Police investigating woman’s suspicious death

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

