Kalamazoo, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

Father & son share one last hug as coach & player as Colon's season comes to an end

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer,

5 days ago

The regional championship game loss for Colon wasn't just the end of the season for the Magi.

It also was the final act of something maybe more important for the Colon basketball program. It was an end of an era that saw father and son sharing the court for the last time.

Kalamazoo Phoenix defeated Colon, 72-40, in this Division 4 regional final at Bellevue High School in boys basketball action on Wednesday.

In the final minutes, Colon coach Steve Vinson took his son, Simon Vinson, from the game and the two shared an emotional hug, knowing it was the last time they would be on the floor together as coach and player.

"Yeah, that was a tough moment," Steve Vinson said. "I didn't know it was going to be that tough. To see him end his basketball career was pretty tough."

Colon's top scorer on the season, Simon Vinson was part of a senior group that also included Justin Wickey, Connor Hetman, Franklin Edson and Jacob Bower.

"I've coached these same kids all the way up through from junior pro to junior high to high school now and it's tough to see it end," Steve Vinson said.

Colon ran into a Kalamazoo Phoenix team that was set to make history and dominated the action from the start to improve to 17-2. It was the first regional title ever for Kalamazoo Phoenix, which will face Wyoming Tri-unity Christian in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

"We made history, first regional championship for the school. That's kinda cool," Kalamazoo Phoenix coach Quay McCants-Wilson said. "These guys have worked hard all season for this. This was the goal to start the season. We wanted to make the deepest run we possibly could and we are still playing, so that's great."

Colon tried to stay close through the first quarter, trailing just 14-7. However, the up-tempo style of Phoenix soon had the Fury up 30-15 after a finishing power move by 6-foot-4 center Tyson Calicutt. By halftime, the Magi trailed 37-22.

Phoenix put the game away early in the second half, forcing turnovers with its press, and going on a 12-0 run as a steal and fast break layup by Jhy'meir Wilkins made it 49-22 with 4:30 left in the quarter.

De'Marcus Suggs was one of five Phoenix players in double figures with 16 points, Wilkins had 15 and Cameron Lewis-Atkins added 12.

"Turnovers were the big problem, but we knew that might be the case," Vinson said. "They area a very athletic team and you just can't prepare for that kind of athleticism in practice. In the end, they were the better team and they had the better athletes."

Simon Vinson led Colon with 20 points as the Magi end the season at 18-8. Wickey, who scored his 1,000th career point with his first basket of the contest, finished with 11.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Father & son share one last hug as coach & player as Colon's season comes to an end

