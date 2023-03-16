Multiple sewage spills lead to beach closures in Long Beach, Orange County

Sewage spills prompt beach closures in Long Beach, Orange County 01:28

Public health officials have restricted all water use at a number of Southland beaches after multiple sewage spills occurred on Wednesday after heavy rain doused the area.

In Long Beach, all beaches west of the Belmont Pier were closed until further notice due to a massive sewage spill, in which nearly 18,000 gallons worth of sewage were discharged into the Los Angeles River in the city of Paramount, according to a statement from the City of Long Beach.

"State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations, out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets State requirements," said a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

"The spill was caused due to sewer capacity and heavy rainfall," a statement from Long Beach Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Rice Epstein said.

City officials, as well as Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, are monitoring the condition of the water along the coast.

In Orange County, a similar spill of about 4,000 gallons of sewage was reported at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, which officials say was caused by "an overflow in a main city sewer line in San Juan Capistrano."

Supervisor Katrina Foley asked residents to maintain a safe distance from up to 1,500 feet upcoast and 1,500 feet downcoast from the mouth of the San Juan Creek.

For more information, you can reach the Long Beach Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or by visiting the Long Beach government website . Additionally, Orange County residents can find more information by calling (714) 433-6400 or visiting the Orange County Beach Information website .