Open in App
Long Beach, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

Multiple sewage spills lead to beach closures in Long Beach, Orange County

By KCAL-News Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBLAk_0lKUXs0100

Sewage spills prompt beach closures in Long Beach, Orange County 01:28

Public health officials have restricted all water use at a number of Southland beaches after multiple sewage spills occurred on Wednesday after heavy rain doused the area.

In Long Beach, all beaches west of the Belmont Pier were closed until further notice due to a massive sewage spill, in which nearly 18,000 gallons worth of sewage were discharged into the Los Angeles River in the city of Paramount, according to a statement from the City of Long Beach.

"State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations, out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets State requirements," said a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

"The spill was caused due to sewer capacity and heavy rainfall," a statement from Long Beach Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Rice Epstein said.

City officials, as well as Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, are monitoring the condition of the water along the coast.

In Orange County, a similar spill of about 4,000 gallons of sewage was reported at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, which officials say was caused by "an overflow in a main city sewer line in San Juan Capistrano."

Supervisor Katrina Foley asked residents to maintain a safe distance from up to 1,500 feet upcoast and 1,500 feet downcoast from the mouth of the San Juan Creek.

For more information, you can reach the Long Beach Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or by visiting the Long Beach government website . Additionally, Orange County residents can find more information by calling (714) 433-6400 or visiting the Orange County Beach Information website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Yet another storm pounds saturated Orange County with rain
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Orange County preps for another week of rain amid San Clemente landslide concerns
San Clemente, CA1 day ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dog swimming out to sea rescued by Long Beach lifeguard
Long Beach, CA8 days ago
Orange County beach closed after massive sewage spill
Dana Point, CA5 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Big Bear
Big Bear Lake, CA8 days ago
Heavy rains in California leave backyard pool perched on cliff edge
San Clemente, CA5 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Mexican Mafia members run profitable illegal Los Angeles casinos from behind bars: 'Hidden in plain sight'
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Chunk of Rancho Palos Verdes sliding into sea: Can it be stopped?
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA9 days ago
Super Long Range Weather Watch: California to Receive Over Five More Storms Before the Season Ends
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over passenger’s request, refuse to work with each other
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
4 killed in wrong-way crash that causes 4 other cars to collide in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA2 days ago
Overflowing Mojave River prompts emergency in Apple Valley
Apple Valley, CA4 days ago
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in a million-dollar LA neighborhood and love it. Here's a look inside.
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago
La Cañada High School closes campus due to chemical leak at pool
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Sinkhole shuts down 5 Freeway north of Western Avenue in Glendale
Glendale, CA2 days ago
Heavy rain to hit Southern California; thousands flee flooding in Central Valley
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy