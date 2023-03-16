Kanye West not charged after throwing woman’s phone in street

Kanye West will reportedly not be charged for throwing a woman’s phone into the street .

According to a release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, obtained Wednesday by TMZ , the woman’s phone suffered minor damage during the January incident.

In fact, the toss is said to have affected only the case around her device, which was valued at $30.

Additionally, the release states that the woman declined to press charges against West.

His attorney did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The rapper-turned-designer, 45, had been at the center of a battery investigation, per TMZ.

In a video of the confrontation that quickly went viral, West was leaving his daughter North’s basketball game when he noticed that he was being photographed.

Although unclear if the woman in question was a paparazzo or simply a fan, West got out of his car and approached her while she filmed him from inside her own vehicle.

“Y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that,” West told the woman as she held her phone to his face. “Stop with your cameras!”

When the woman tried to argue that she could film him because of his “celebrity” status, the Grammy winner reached into her car, snatched her phone and tossed it in the air.

As he walked away, he was seen confronting another photographer, although it’s unclear what he said to get the guy to back off.

In another part of the clip, after he had gotten back into his vehicle, the Yeezy founder pulled up to a group of paps who had been capturing the entire debacle on camera.

“You want me to be running up on your kids’ games like that?” he asked one of the men, who tried to defend himself by saying that “there’s 100 of us.”

“Everybody needs to stop when I see my kids,” the father of four continued. “If I need to see my kids, you can’t photograph me. It’s called human rights.”

When the photographer argued that they were allowed to snap his picture because they were in a public street, West stared him down and then drove off with his “wife,” Bianca Censori , in the passenger seat.

West had married the Yeezy employee in a non-legal ceremony just two weeks prior.

He co-parents North, 9, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian .