Who’s got next? 8 point guards set to make big leap in 2023-24 boys high school basketball season

These floor generals are expected to emerge in more featured roles in 2023-24

High school basketball seasons wrap up around the country as state champions continue to be crowned and more national postseason tournaments seed their respective fields .

After a long season in different states across the country, as well as elite leagues like the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which non-seniors flashed previous unseen excellence or out-performed their role?

SBLive is taking a position-by-position look for boys and girls on the players set to make the biggest jump into a featured role — or an even bigger leap in terms of their national profile.

The first position in the "Who's up next?" is point guard. Here are eight players set to make a big jump into the spotlight in the 2023-24 season:

Mikel Brown Jr., Sunrise Christian (Kansas)

On a team with two senior guards in Arkansas signee Layden Blocker and Baylor signee Miro Little, there wasn’t much room for Brown to flourish this season with Sunrise Christian. Still, the 6-foot sophomore managed to carve out a role in the rotation for one of the most talented squads in the country, and he impressed in limited minutes with his ability to shoot the three ball and run the offense. The five-star prospect should see much more playing time next year as a junior and has the potential to be one of the leading scorers in the toughest league in the country, the NIBC.

Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West (Illinois)

Photo by Paul Halfacre

The younger brother of Jeremy Fears, a McDonald’s All-American, Jeremiah Fears could very well be a burger boy himself in a couple of years. The two put on a show this season for Joliet West, one of the top-ranked teams in Illinois. With his brother heading off to Michigan State, the younger Fears should expand on his already-prominent role as a junior and stay in the national discussion for top guards in the class of 2025.

Ben Hammond, St. Paul VI (Virginia)

With all the four-star and five-star prospects on GEICO Nationals-bound St. Paul VI, Hammond has flown under the radar despite being highly talented in his own right. The 5-foot-11 junior is a true floor general and a crafty scorer. He recently added Fordham to a growing list of college offers.

Dylan Harper, Don Bosco (New Jersey)

One of the top-ranked juniors in the country, Harper will likely be in the debate all season long for the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-4 guard has basketball in his blood, as his father, Ron Harper, won five NBA championships with the Bulls and Lakers. His topf five choices for college are Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas as well as Rutgers, where his brother Ron Harper Jr. starred before signing with the Toronto Raptors in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco (California)

Photo by Nick Koza

An all-around talent for one of the top teams in California, Harrington emerged as one of the nation’s top sophomores this season. Harrington — and St. John Bosco as a team — could take a step forward next season, both in the state and national picture. The 6-foot-3 sophomore holds offers from UCLA and USC but will surely see that list grow over the next year or two as his recruitment ramps up.

Ahmad Nowell, Imhotep Charter (Pennsylvania)

An elite scorer and distributor, Nowell already played a large role for nationally-ranked Imhotep, but he’ll be front and center for the Panthers next season with five-star forward Justin Edwards off to Kentucky. The 6-foot junior is being recruited by Auburn, Kansas, Memphis and Tennessee.

Trent Perry, Harvard-Westlake (California)

Photo by Nick Koza

Brady Dunlap might be the first name that comes to mind with Harvard-Westlake, but Perry balled out this year for the top team in California and a top 10 squad nationally. The 6-foot-4 junior saved some of his best performances for the biggest games of the season, putting up 24 points in both the Wolverines’ win over Corona Centennial in the CIF Open Division South Regional championship and their win over Notre Dame in the Mission League championship. Currently a four-star recruit ranked No. 72 overall in the class of 2024, Perry could shoot up the board next year if he continues to put up these type of numbers as a senior. He was named Mission League MVP in one of the country's toughest conferences.

Aaron Rowe, Link Academy (Missouri)

Rowe is an elite underclassmen who has played for a team full of future college stars and, as a result, not seen the court much as much as he would on most other teams. In addition to sitting directly behind five-star junior Elliot Cadeau at his position, Rowe has fought for playing time on a Link Academy squad loaded with talented seniors. With six high-level college signees departing after this season, Rowe will be one of the top returning players for the Lions next season.