Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

KFDX 70th Anniversary: Tornado safety then and now

By Michael Bohling,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9sTf_0lKUOnE300

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Tornadoes have not changed over the last 70 years but some of the ways we protect ourselves from them have.

The advice on tornado safety can become outdated, like the idea of getting into a certain corner of the house.

SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL REPORTS: KFDX 70th Anniversary: Weather Technology Changes

When asked what some of the worst old tornado safety advice is National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rick Smith had this to say.

“Probably the one that really jumps out is the idea that you needed to open windows and doors as the tornado was approaching,” Smith said.

The thought behind this advice was that this would allow for pressure changes to balance out more easily and stop the low pressure of the tornado from causing the house to explode.

As time and science would prove, not only is this advice not helpful but it is actually bad advice.

“Really, that can even make matters worse when you look at how the winds get into a structure in a tornado, Smith said. “A lot of times what will happen that causes damage is a window gets broken. A garage door gets blown in. And once that air gets in the structure, it lifts the roof off. And then that’s how most of the damage happens.”

There was also some old advice for vehicles that the weather service no longer gives out.

SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL REPORTS: People of Lockett continue to rebuild after tornado

“We used to give advice on specific instructions of how to drive away, drive at right angles to the tornado’s path, which to me was always confusing,” Smith said.

There is a history of some people attempting to drive away from a tornado, but is there ever an instance when that’s recommended?

“We don’t want people to be in a mobile home in a tornado,” Smith said. “So what are they supposed to do? So the advice we give for driving away now is if you have to do it, you can’t wait for the warning. You had to do it earlier.”

Earlier, as when the watch is issued not the warning.

To best understand how tornado safety has changed it helps to know how a tornado can harm you.

“The goal of tornado safety is to get you as far away from the tornado winds as possible,” Smith said. “It’s not the tornado itself that’s going to hurt you. It’s what’s it in the tornado. It’s the flying and falling debris, things as small as a piece of gravel, things as large as a piece of a house flying through the air at a high rate of speed.”

There is one piece of advice that hasn’t changed over the years and that’s the safest place to be in a storm.

“So the best place to be is to be underground, in an underground storm shelter,” Smith said. “There’s lots of old school storm shelters still around the area. Fraidy holes, people call them in some areas”

However, if you don’t have an underground storm shelter there is now another option.

“Almost tied with that, though, is now these engineered safe rooms that are above ground, structures that are concrete and steel,” Smith said. “They’re anchored down and they provide pretty much the same protection as the underground shelter if they’re installed correctly.”

With all of the changes to advice, has the advice on what someone should do when they are caught in a vehicle during a tornado warning changed?

“People never like the answer, but the answer is don’t be in your car if there’s a tornado,” Smith said. “One advantage over the last seven years, certainly, and even the last 20 years is much better forecast, much better weather information. Your best defense about having to make that decision is to pay attention to the weather”

Smith’s biggest piece of advice that families can do right now is to sit down and make a plan. He said it only takes five minutes to figure out where and how to keep your family safe.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
Severe storms possible across Texoma
Wichita Falls, TX59 minutes ago
Severe weather making it’s return to Texoma
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
1 hospitalized after gust of wind causes wreck, driver ejected
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FallsRide bus schedule altered due to driver shortage
Wichita Falls, TX4 hours ago
Wichita Falls Utility drive-thru temporarily closed
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Hayden’s Kickz opens storefront on 8th Street
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Registration for 2023 T.H.O.R. underway
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
WFFD investigating fire on Burkburnett Road
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Wichita Falls Sports Complex reopens with major upgrades
Wichita Falls, TX22 hours ago
Expensive stolen boots help police track down suspect
Wichita Falls, TX2 hours ago
Harrold man found on US 287 involved in fatal hit and run
Harrold, TX1 day ago
Suspect in Loop 11 crash “flirted” with officer
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Man arrested on warrants for Sun Valley Drive shooting
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Ice Bath Boys open stone-cold business
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Two hospitalized after major wreck on Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Archer City vs Bryson: High school softball – March 20, 2023
Archer City, TX20 hours ago
Houston woman charged with human smuggling
Houston, TX1 day ago
WFPD investigating home hit by gunshots
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Pursuit leads authorities through 5 counties
Olney, TX4 days ago
City View’s Jayla Dandridge wins state powerlifting meet
Wichita Falls, TX20 hours ago
Mary Ferguson shines bright as a Remarkable Woman
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Suspect arrested in Wichita Falls motel shooting
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Police arrest two violent shoplifting suspects
Wichita Falls, TX4 hours ago
Local Wichita Falls boxer wins Texas State Golden Gloves, advances to national tournament
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
New Toyota building nearing completion
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Court battle over seized $800,000 from Tami’s store continues
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Fleeing suspect jailed on multiple charges
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Truck driver faces intoxication charge after Thursday morning wreck
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Young and Jack County join together to tackle inmate mental health crisis
Olney, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy