Sunset Boulevard’s Hey Hey Drinks is Getting Another Outpost

By Amanda Peukert,

5 days ago

Hey Hey Drinks — a tea and boba concept by crafter Chris Kwok — is opening its second outpost at Westfield Topanga ’s incoming food hall, Topanga Social .

According to Westfield Topanga , the food hall should open this spring . Additionally, a representative from the brand told What Now Los Angeles that Topanga Social is in direct partnership with all of its 25 food and beverage concepts.

The multi-unit, 50,000+ square foot “gastronomy mecca” will have three full-service bars, multi-vendor food ordering, local delivery, a private event space, and a speakeasy-style secret arcade.

As for Hey Hey Drinks , the beverage business offers customers an array of eclectic teas and coffees that are as visually striking as they are well-considered.

Some mentionable menu items include The Mamba (a brilliant combo frappe perfectly balanced by Thai tea’s sweetness and the boldness of Cold Brew, with hints of chocolate and caramel), the Mangry (a virgin michelada as a tropical slush with passion fruit & mashed mango, spiced with a little bit of tajin), and the Chai Boy (subtly spicy & sweet chai frappe enhanced with creamy taro and warm chewy boba).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yy1vH_0lKUO0Fp00
Photo: Official | Hey Hey Drinks


