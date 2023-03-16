Gators 2022-23 Season Comes to a Close, Thumped by UCF in NIT, 67-49

Florida's season is over after a 67-49 loss to the UCF Knights in the first round of the NIT.

Photo: Todd Golden; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Gators 2022-23 season is officially over.

Following a disappointing regular season that saw Florida perform at an average level, going 16-16 (9-9 SEC), the unit accepted its invitation to the NIT with a chance to build momentum for the 2023-24 season.

Instead, the UCF Knights poured on the points to down the Gators, 67-49, effectively ending a tumultuous first campaign for head coach Todd Golden.

It was, arguably, Florida's worst loss from an effort standpoint since the Gators dropped the final game of the PK85 to West Virginia in late November. To make matters worse, the 18-point defeat comes just six days after Golden praised his unit for the growth in competitiveness from the year's start to finish.

The Gators burst out of the gates to a 9-2 lead, with Riley Kugel kickstarting the efforts with a stepback three in which he was fouled. It resulted in a four-point play for the talented true freshman.

However, following the initial surge by Florida, UCF used a 7-0 run to tie the game at nine with an overall 24-5 run to jump out to a double-digit leave. The ability to pull even set the tone for the rest of the contest as Florida struggled to overcome its turnover-prone nature against a pestering UCF defense.

They turned it over 13 times in the first half, with 18 total.

The Knights controlled the contest from that point forward, building a lead as large as 24. Despite a few comeback efforts from the Gators throughout the first and second halves, UCF kept UF at arm's length — never allowing the in-state foe to come within one possession from that point forward.

Borderline NBA lottery draft pick and true freshman forward Taylor Hendricks helped lead the Knights' scoring attack with 17 points on 72.7% shooting. Guard CJ Kelly posted 21 of his own. Despite his known prowess as a more-than-capable spot-up three-point shooter, 14 of his points came from inside the arc.

They fed off his success to post 67 on an efficient 52.7 from the field. Florida shot at just a 32.2% clip.

Kugel led Florida with 13 points on the day. Fellow Orlando native Denzel Aberdeen , Niels Lane and Myreon Jones posted six points each in the stagnant offensive showing.

UCF advances to the second round of the NIT to take on the winner of Oregon-UC Irvine.

