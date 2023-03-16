Chiefs restructure QB Patrick Mahomes' contract to free salary cap space

Mahomes was due nearly $35 million in roster bonus, so this wasn’t exactly a big conversion for Kansas City. It tacks on minimal cap hit and dead money in future years of Mahomes’ contract as a result.
This doesn’t necessarily preclude a big move coming for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The team had to make a decision on Mahomes’ contract by the third day of the new league year (Friday, March 17) when the entire 2023 roster bonus would become fully guaranteed.
This puts the Chiefs somewhere around $10 million in cap space. They have other ways to potentially create more cap space, such as an extension for star DT Chris Jones. Considering they’ll want to continue to be active in free agency and will need money to sign their 2023 NFL draft class, plus money to operate during the season, expect more financial moves coming in the future.
