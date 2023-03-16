Adapted floor hockey tourney is this weekend

Dakota United to defend PI Division championship

There will be plenty of Dakota County representation at the state adapted floor hockey tournament this weekend.

That’s not unusual. Dakota United, a co-op that includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, is defending champion in the PI Division. Dakota United and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville have entries in the CI Division. Both divisions begin the state tournament Friday night at Bloomington Jefferson High School, with championship games scheduled Saturday afternoon.

Dakota United, which won the 2022 state PI floor hockey championship along with the soccer tournament last fall, is the No. 1 seed from the South Conference and takes an 8-1 record into the state tournament. The Hawks will play Maple Grove (2-8) in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

All of Dakota United’s victories were by at least six goals and the Hawks had five shutouts. Top players include senior Fiona Sitzmann and sophomore Reece Martin, who were all-tournament players at the adapted soccer tourney last fall.

Dakota United’s only regular-season loss was 2-0 to Brainerd, which is the top seed from the North Conference.

Defending champion New Prague is undefeated and favored in the CI Division tournament. Two of New Prague’s regular-season victories – and its two closest games – were against Dakota United and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville.

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville, second at state last year and 7-1 in the 2023 regular season, plays White Bear Lake (7-1) in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Blazing Cats’ lineup includes forwards Caden Roseth and Riley Deutsch, who were standouts in their team’s run to the state soccer championship last fall.

Dakota United (6-2) opens against St. Cloud (8-2) at 8 p.m. Friday.

Championship game times Saturday are 2:30 p.m. for the PI Division and 4 p.m. for CI.