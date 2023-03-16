Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating vehicle crash involving pedestrian on JR Allen

By Simone Gibson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Kxk4_0lKUHzbk00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) The Columbus Police Department and other Columbus first responders are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on JR Allen near the 2nd Avenue exit in Columbus, Georgia.

According to CPD, the pedestrian is in critical condition, and the police department is asking the public to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Columbus police search for missing teenager last seen Friday morning
Columbus, GA3 hours ago
STILL MISSING: Families from across Georgia gather to remember their missing loved ones
Columbus, GA17 hours ago
2 Georgia men arrested for robbing Piggly Wiggly
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbus Police investigating shooting on Urban Avenue; one injured
Columbus, GA55 minutes ago
Eufaula pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
Columbus Police arrest two men in Piggly Wiggly robbery
Columbus, GA1 day ago
CPD investigating two separate Sunday afternoon shootings in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City
Columbus, GA1 day ago
CPD investigating shooting on Wedgefield Court; one injured
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Crash near Cypress Cove claims the life of Eufaula resident
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
One person shot, injured in aggravated assault in LaGrange
Lagrange, GA2 days ago
Wheelchair-bound AutoZone stabbing victim describes vicious attack in what the DA says was racially motivated crime
Columbus, GA2 hours ago
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Columbus police present at crash on Manchester Expressway
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Columbus Police investigating two-vehicle crash on Lee Street and 28th Avenue
Columbus, GA5 days ago
Columbus woman Erin Collier missing for five years, search continues
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Man facing Attempted Murder allegations after one injured in Opelika shooting
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Columbus police search for Vape City burglary suspects
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Columbus man charged in jailhouse murder and what police say was a racially motivated attack turns down plea deal
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 shot in Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Opelika Man arrested for attempted murder
Opelika, AL2 days ago
CrimeStoppers offers reward for suspect’s ID in deadly Phenix City drive-by shooting
Phenix City, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy