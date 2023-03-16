Open in App
Charlotte, NC
After adding Miles Sanders, Panthers may not be done in backfield

By Mike Santa Barbara,

5 days ago
Miles Sanders is heading to Carolina. Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers added a significant new piece to its backfield, reportedly agreeing to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. While bringing in Sanders seemingly made last season's leading rusher D'Onta Foreman the odd man out, the Panthers may have other plans.

According to ESPN's David Newton, despite signing another back, the Panthers have yet to rule out a return for Foreman.

At the end of the Panthers' tumultuous 2022 season, Foreman expressed to reporters his desire to remain in Carolina.

"I think I've been trying to say that to the people I've talked to, like man, 'Please, I wanna be back,'" Foreman said. "But you know, it's business at the end of the day."

In his first season with the Panthers, Foreman emerged as the team's lead back following the trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Foreman started nine of 17 games for Carolina, recording 914 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on the ground.

The Panthers traded McCaffrey ahead of Week 7. Going into Week 8, Foreman showed what he could do given a starter's touches, rushing for 759 yards and all five scores off 176 attempts.

If the Panthers ultimately bring Foreman back, he could provide a nice change of pace behind Sanders. However, if Foreman fancies a shot at a starting role, he's not likely to find it in Carolina.

Sanders, a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft, was Philly's bell cow for most of 2022's run to Super Bowl LVII. Sanders started 15 of 17 games, rushing for a career-high 1,269 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns.

The former Eagle also has several links to the Panthers, having played under new head coach Frank Reich and assistant Duce Staley, who coached the running backs while Sanders played in Philly.

