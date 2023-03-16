Open in App
Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Youngstown State drops heartbreaker in NIT

By Josh FrketicZach Verdea,

5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball led by eight in the second half before Oklahoma State stormed back for a 69-64 win over the Penguins in the first round of the NIT at Beeghly Center.

YSU was led by Dwayne Cohill and his game-high 25 points, while Brandon Rush also scored 12 points and Adrian Nelson added nine during the contest. Malek Green also pitched in eight points while grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds.

Report: Former YSU standout signs free agent deal

Oklahoma State had five players in double figures, led by Tyreek Smith with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Bryce Thompson, Caleb Asberry and Quion Williams all scored 11 points each.

Moussa Cisse was the third Cowboy with a double-double after a 10 point and 13 rebound performance.

Youngstown State led by 37-33 at halftime but the Penguins saw that lead evaporate in the second half as OSU outrebounded YSU 49-34.

Oklahoma State improves to 19-15 and advances to play Eastern Washington in the second round this weekend.

The Penguins finish the season with a 24-10 record after earning the first NIT appearance in school history.

