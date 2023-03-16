Open in App
Georgia State
The Comeback

NFL world blasts Jalen Carter for horrible pro day

By Reice Shipley,

5 days ago
Former Georgia standout defensive lineman Jalen Carter was once projected to be one of the first players selected in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. However, some character concerns along with an extremely questionable pro day on Wednesday may be vaulting him quickly down the draft board.

It emerged earlier this month that Carter had a warrant out for his arrest for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash of his teammate. While this obviously isn’t a good look, there were previously very few questions about his play on the field.

After his pro day on Wednesday, that is no longer the case. He came into it as a much different-looking player.

Carter weighed in at 323 pounds on Wednesday, which is nine pounds heavier than his NFL Combine weight. It was also revealed that he would only be participating in position drills and not do crucial measurable tests like the 40-yard dash.

That was the first red flag for many. Another came when he proceeded to look extremely out of shape for a player of his caliber in his position drills.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach , Carter was so tired that he failed to finish the end of his position drills due to heavy breathing and cramps.

Video emerged from Carter’s workout and he certainly looked far more winded than most fans have ever seen him.

Many are the NFL world took notice of this and proceeded to blast Jalen Carter for an extremely underwhelming performance.

Others feel for Carter and are speculating that his off-the-field problems have led to some mental and emotional hurdles.

Regardless of why he looked so out of shape, it is very clearly concerning to see a player that is so accomplished at the college level look so out of place during a pro day.

