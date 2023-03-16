Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
ESPN

Source: RB Alexander Mattison back with Vikings on 2-year deal

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CD3jA_0lKUD7bx00

Running back Alexander Mattison is returning to the Minnesota Vikings , agreeing to terms on a two-year deal, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Mattison seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet , writing simply "SKOL," accompanied by two emojis.

Mattison, a third-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2019, spent four seasons as the primary backup to star tailback Dalvin Cook . The two shared a similar skill set, including versatility in the passing game, and Mattison's presence was routinely appreciated as Cook dealt with a chronic shoulder injury, among other ailments.

Mattison's return is notable as the Vikings near a verdict on the future of Cook, who is due $11 million in cash in 2023 and is set to count $14.1 million against the cap.

In his first three seasons with the team, Mattison, who turns 25 in June, started six games while totaling 1,840 all-purpose yards with eight total touchdowns. Cook, however, managed to stay healthy in 2022, starting every game of the season for the first time in his career. That relegated Mattison to a more secondary role, and he had a career-low 89 offensive touches for just 374 yards in 17 games -- though he did have a career-high six touchdowns.

All along, however, there was plenty of evidence that Mattison could produce well in a larger role. During his time in Minnesota, he received at least 20 carries in five games. He averaged 104.4 rushing yards and another 41.4 as a receiver per outing in those games.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Town upgraded to questionable vs. Hawks
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eddie Goldman activated by Falcons eight months after retirement
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Rickie Fowler Dealt a Crushing Blow in His Quest to Return to the Masters
Augusta, GA6 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Sources: Iona reaches 5-year deal with FDU's Tobin Anderson
New Rochelle, NY8 hours ago
Sources: Texans add TE Dalton Schultz, RB Devin Singletary
Houston, TX1 day ago
RB Damien Harris reaches 1-year deal with Bills, source says
Buffalo, NY23 hours ago
Wyoming star big man Graham Ike enters transfer portal
Laramie, WY7 hours ago
Cowboys add Ronald Jones to help fill Ezekiel Elliott void
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
John Calipari says playing for UK 'not for everybody' because of expectations
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Cowboys trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks
Houston, TX2 days ago
Seahawks cut DT Al Woods as defensive line revamp continues
Seattle, WA22 hours ago
Texans reach $75M extension with LT Laremy Tunsil, sources say
Houston, TX2 days ago
WBC 2023: Live updates, highlights, takeaways and more
Miami, FL3 hours ago
'Opportunity' key theme as Crimson Tide open spring slate
Tuscaloosa, AL23 hours ago
Antoine Davis feels 'cheated' out of breaking NCAA scoring record
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant says attempt to manage stress 'ongoing'
Memphis, TN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy