Leader Telegram

Gilliam resigns from CF council, weeks before re-election bid

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff,

5 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls City Councilman Christopher Gilliam, who represents most of the West Hill of the city, resigned from his seat Tuesday, just three weeks before his re-relection bid.

Gilliam has sold his home and has moved out of the Third District.

Chippewa Falls City Clerk Bridget Givens said ballots are already printed up and mail-in ballots have already been sent out with Gilliam’s name on it. He was the only person who registered for the seat.

“There is no process to remove a candidate from the ballot, unless they died,” Givens explained.

For a vote to count as a write-in, a person must register as a write-in candidate, Givens said. So, anyone who wants to become a registered write-in candidate must file at city hall at Givens’ office by noon on Friday, March 31.

In theory, Gilliam could move back into the District and reclaim his seat if he wins in April. But realistically, he won’t be sworn in, and the Council would then go through an application process to appoint a replacement to the seat.

Gilliam, 35, graduated from Glenwood City High School in 2005; he’s lived in Menomonie, River Falls and Eau Claire, before moving to his home on Miles Street near Hillcrest Elementary six years ago. He ran unopposed for the seat in April 2021 to replace Councilman CW King, who did not seek re-election.

“Chris was growing in the council position,” Mayor Greg Hoffman said Wednesday. “It is sad to see him leave. We wish him the best.”

Additionally, First District Councilman John Monarski didn’t turn in his paperwork before the deadline, so his name also isn’t on the ballot. Givens explained that if a voter in the First District asks if there is a registered write-in candidate, the poll worker can share Monarski’s name. Otherwise, they are not allowed to mention him by name.

Along with Monarski and Gilliam, Mayor Hoffman, Heather Martell (District 5) and Jason Hiess (District 7) are up for re-election. None of the incumbents had opposition for their seats. Chippewa Falls council members earn $3,000 annually. The mayor earns $10,000 annually.

