8 Quick & Easy Passover Recipes

By Parade,

5 days ago

From Apple Kugel to Un-Matzoh Balls, these easy Passover recipes are so tasty!

These easy Passover recipes will come in handy when you don't have a ton of time to prep. From classic Passover staples like Apple Kugel and Coconut Macaroons, to more inventive Passover food like Caramel Matzoh Crunch, Un-Matzoh Balls and Chicken Soup, hosting Passover at home can still be enjoyable with these stress-free dishes and desserts.

And while no Passover seder is complete without Matzoh, this savory fried Matzoh brei will be the star of the spread, as the ultimate Pas s over comfort food. As Passover lasts from sundown on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to sundown on Thursday, April 13, 2023, this year, we wish you a joyous and happy Pesach .

Roasted Carrot and Sweet Potato Tzimmes

In Yiddish, the word tzimmes means “a big fuss,” probably because of all the work required to make the old-style dish. This version couldn’t be easier.

Click here to get the recipe for Roasted Carrot and Sweet Potato Tzimmes

Caramel Matzoh Crunch

An outstanding, unique and easy confection. If you make only one thing at Passover , make this.

Click here to get the recipe for Caramel Matzoh Crunch

Home-Style Onion Soup Mix Brisket

This is the best brisket recipe! It’s beyond delicious and the leftovers are even better—if there are any.

Click here to get the recipe for Home-Style Onion Soup Mix Brisket

Apple Kugel

Don't save this apple-infused dessert just for Passover; indulge in this delightful treat throughout the year.

Click here to get the recipe for Apple Kugel

Connie's Un-Matzoh Balls and Chicken Soup

Make a double or triple batch as these Un-Matzoh Balls will disappear before the meal is over. Use this recipe for dumplings, too.

Click here to get the recipe for Connie's Un-Matzoh Balls and Chicken Soup

Noodle Kugel

James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern's Noodle Kugel will bring some sweetness to your Seder.

Click here to get the recipe for Noodle Kugel

Coconut Macaroons

These delicious macaroons are sure to impress your guests. They look both festive and elegant, thanks to the chocolate glaze, but they’re actually quite simple to make. To store, wrap tightly and keep in the refrigerator or freezer.

Click here to get the recipe for Coconut Macaroons

Matzoh Brei

Matzoh Brei is fried matzoh, a Jewish dish vaguely similar to French toast in that it's all about marrying bread and eggs. This is the savory version.

Click here to get the recipe for Matzoh Brei

