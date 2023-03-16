Coral Springs City Attorney: City Seized $550,000 From “Criminal Enterprise” Involved in Prescription Drug Sales

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Coral Springs has seized $550,000 from a “criminal enterprise” involved in the illegal sale of prescription drugs, the city attorney said Wednesday.

“There’s hundreds of thousands of these sales,” City Attorney John Hearn told city commissioners during a meeting. “We were able to seize the accounts before they could be moved.”

The city reached a settlement with an individual - who wasn’t named - for the money that will be put into the city’s drug forfeiture fund, Hearn said.

The fund is used to benefit police department and community initiatives.

“All that money stays with the city,” he said.

City police officers worked with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents to track down the bank accounts with the illegal funds, but it was city police and city attorneys who made the case and seized the accounts, he said.

Hearn didn’t provide any more information about the case.

