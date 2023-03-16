Taya Valkyrie signs with AEW, appears on Dynamite

Valkyrie confronted Jade Cargill on Wednesday's show.

Taya Valkyrie has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Wednesday’s show saw Jade Cargill defeat Nicole Matthews to retain the TBS Championship. After the match, Cargill intimidated Renee Paquette and asked if there was anyone else to face. Valkyrie then came out and confronted Cargill. After a staredown, Cargill proceeded to leave, but Leila Gray attempted to jump Valkyrie from behind. Valkyrie instead laid out Gray out with Jaded.

Soon after the segment aired, Tony Khan confirmed on social media that Valkyrie had signed with the company.

Valkyrie had recently been working for AAA, MLW, and Impact Wrestling. She had finished up with Impact Wrestling at their most recent tapings. She is still listed as one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Jessicka. She is also the MLW Featherweight Champion and is set to defend that title against Delmi Exo at MLW’s War Chamber event on April 6.

PWInsider additionally reported that Sarah Stock started with the company today as a coach/producer. She worked at Impact Wrestling under the name Sarita and later was a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.