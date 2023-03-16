Open in App
F4WOnline

Taya Valkyrie signs with AEW, appears on Dynamite

By Bryan Rose,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJTPM_0lKU9Xpn00

Valkyrie confronted Jade Cargill on Wednesday's show.

Taya Valkyrie has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Wednesday’s show saw Jade Cargill defeat Nicole Matthews to retain the TBS Championship. After the match, Cargill intimidated Renee Paquette and asked if there was anyone else to face. Valkyrie then came out and confronted Cargill. After a staredown, Cargill proceeded to leave, but Leila Gray attempted to jump Valkyrie from behind. Valkyrie instead laid out Gray out with Jaded.

Soon after the segment aired, Tony Khan confirmed on social media that Valkyrie had signed with the company.

Valkyrie had recently been working for AAA, MLW, and Impact Wrestling. She had finished up with Impact Wrestling at their most recent tapings. She is still listed as one half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Jessicka. She is also the MLW Featherweight Champion and is set to defend that title against Delmi Exo at MLW’s War Chamber event on April 6.

PWInsider additionally reported that Sarah Stock started with the company today as a coach/producer. She worked at Impact Wrestling under the name Sarita and later was a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger, 49ers News
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
New wrinkle in possible Trump arrest: Report
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX1 day ago
AEW House Rules results: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Firm
Troy, OH2 days ago
The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn set for WWE WrestleMania 39
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy