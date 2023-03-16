Freeze Warning in effect for parts of metro Atlanta

Temperatures overnight and into Thursday morning will be cool and go down into the 30s in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says temperatures will be just below freezing for some parts of the metro.

The morning lows will stay above freezing but below average.

Parts of the mountains and the metro may see temperatures at the freezing mark.

On the bright side, lots of sunshine is expected for Thursday. Going into the afternoon, temperatures will reach well into the 60s.

Going into the overnight hours into Friday morning, clouds will begin to thicken up and a few scattered showers will be moving in.

Here’s what you need to know:

Temperatures hit freezing mark for parts of the metro

Highs in the 60s for Thursday afternoon

Expect wet roads Friday morning

