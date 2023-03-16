‘They messed up;’ Dayton city officials settle lawsuit stemming from 2019 massive water main break
Dayton city officials settled a lawsuit Wednesday night stemming from a 2019 massive water main break.
The settlement asked Eagle Bridge Company and GPD Inc. to pay the city a total of $700,000, according to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.
Wednesday night city commissioners signed off on the settlement at their meeting, ending a years-long legal battle
Dickstein said the city experienced around $1.5 million in damages due to costly repairs, the loss of around 100 million gallons of treated water that went into the Great Miami River, and damage to “confidence” in the city’s water system itself.
“We are pleased with this settlement. The city of Dayton and its ratepayers were not responsible for this damage, and they shouldn’t have had to pay for this damage,” Dickstein said Wednesday.
