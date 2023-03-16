Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

‘They messed up;’ Dayton city officials settle lawsuit stemming from 2019 massive water main break

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDXXQ_0lKU6kXP00

Dayton city officials settled a lawsuit Wednesday night stemming from a 2019 massive water main break.

The settlement asked Eagle Bridge Company and GPD Inc. to pay the city a total of $700,000, according to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Wednesday night city commissioners signed off on the settlement at their meeting, ending a years-long legal battle

Dickstein said the city experienced around $1.5 million in damages due to costly repairs, the loss of around 100 million gallons of treated water that went into the Great Miami River, and damage to “confidence” in the city’s water system itself.

“We are pleased with this settlement. The city of Dayton and its ratepayers were not responsible for this damage, and they shouldn’t have had to pay for this damage,” Dickstein said Wednesday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton looking to settle lawsuit stemming from 2019 massive water main break

Dayton claims Eagle Bridge’s negligent construction of the North Keowee Street bridge is what ultimately led to the water main break. They will pay the majority of the settlement.

“It created a whirl-pulling effect that eroded the support infrastructure, basically the river bank, which allowed for a large pipe to be shifted,” Dickstein explained.

GPD Inc. is the company that engineered the bridge— they have been asked to pay the city $150,000 in the settlement.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton water main break: North Keowee Street to close for 3 weeks for permanent repairs

News Center 7 covered this massive water main break in 2019, and reported upwards of 250,000 people in Montgomery County were under a boil advisory.

Shelia Henson lives in the neighborhood where the break happened four years ago.

She said things were a mess when it happened.

“They messed up, they need to pay for it,” Henson said.

Dickstein said the funds from the settlement will reimburse the water department for money lost

News Center 7 reached out to Eagle Bridge and GDP Inc. about the settlement but has yet to hear back.

We will update this story if we do get a response.




Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
Miami Valley city named third ‘Best Place to Live in Ohio’
Oakwood, OH6 hours ago
‘Be prepared;’ Ways people can stay safe at home following fatal fires in Dayton area
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Vehicle crashes into pole, flips in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Springfield train derailment: NTSB continues to investigate wheels, estimates damages at $2.6M
Springfield, OH12 hours ago
$1,000,000 bond set for West Milton man accused of killing Dayton toddler
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
‘Definitely an unusual incident;’ 3 injured after propane tank explodes in Springfield
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
FBI aware of false active shooter calls at schools across Miami Valley, state
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Plumbing work causes apartment fire in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH2 days ago
Basil’s On Market ‘temporarily closed’ in Beavercreek
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Man hit, killed on US-35 in Dayton; police launch investigation
Dayton, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: Family displaced by house fire in German Twp.
Germantown, OH14 hours ago
Students rally for pedestrian safety after 2 deadly crashes near campus
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
3 hospitalized after pursuit ends in Montgomery County
Dayton, OH1 day ago
At least 1 injured, hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Miami Twp.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
1 hospitalized after shot in shoulder in Harrison Twp.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: 22-year-old injured in Dayton shooting; Police seek information from the public
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
Midwest Shooting Center to open in Beavercreek
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Man hospitalized, woman detained following stabbing in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH2 days ago
Car, party bus crash in Miami Co., hospitalizing at least 1
Covington, OH3 days ago
At least 1 hurt after officers, medics respond to crash in Clayton
Clayton, OH2 days ago
Updates on Troy West Main St. project
Troy, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy