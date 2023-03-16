‘They messed up;’ Dayton city officials settle lawsuit stemming from 2019 massive water main break

Dayton city officials settled a lawsuit Wednesday night stemming from a 2019 massive water main break.

The settlement asked Eagle Bridge Company and GPD Inc. to pay the city a total of $700,000, according to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Wednesday night city commissioners signed off on the settlement at their meeting, ending a years-long legal battle

Dickstein said the city experienced around $1.5 million in damages due to costly repairs, the loss of around 100 million gallons of treated water that went into the Great Miami River, and damage to “confidence” in the city’s water system itself.

“We are pleased with this settlement. The city of Dayton and its ratepayers were not responsible for this damage, and they shouldn’t have had to pay for this damage,” Dickstein said Wednesday.

Dayton claims Eagle Bridge’s negligent construction of the North Keowee Street bridge is what ultimately led to the water main break. They will pay the majority of the settlement.

“It created a whirl-pulling effect that eroded the support infrastructure, basically the river bank, which allowed for a large pipe to be shifted,” Dickstein explained.

GPD Inc. is the company that engineered the bridge— they have been asked to pay the city $150,000 in the settlement.

News Center 7 covered this massive water main break in 2019, and reported upwards of 250,000 people in Montgomery County were under a boil advisory.

Shelia Henson lives in the neighborhood where the break happened four years ago.

She said things were a mess when it happened.

“They messed up, they need to pay for it,” Henson said.

Dickstein said the funds from the settlement will reimburse the water department for money lost

News Center 7 reached out to Eagle Bridge and GDP Inc. about the settlement but has yet to hear back.

