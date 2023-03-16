Open in App
Mcmurray, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Senior living community in McMurray holds red carpet event for residents

By WPXI.com News Staff,

5 days ago
A senior living community in McMurray held a red carpet event for their residents Wednesday night.

According to a news release, the activity was created as a fun way for residents to celebrate awards season.

PHOTOS: Washington County senior living community holds red carpet event for residents

Hors d’oeuvres and champagne was served to residents at The Waters of McMurray before they made their way down the red carpet and into the dining room.

Once residents were seated in the dining room, award winners were announced.

Categories were created by staff and residents were given the chance to vote in the following categories: most helpful, friendliest, military pride, dedicated athletes, creative, best dressed, power couple, pet owners, best puzzlers, life of the party and resident of the year.

“Staff came together and nominated the residents they think are particularly deserving of recognition in ten key areas. Then the three people who were named the most often in each category were put on a ballot, and residents voted for the person they think is most deserving of recognition,” said Active Life Manager Christina Szewczyk.

