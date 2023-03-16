Open in App
ABC7

'Inside' has Willem Dafoe playing art thief with bad luck

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMxx6_0lKU4SWn00

Willem Dafoe stars in a new movie that is basically a one-man show.

In the dramatic thriller "Inside," he plays an art thief hoping for a multimillion-dollar score. However, the criminal gets locked inside a rarely used, art-filled penthouse, forcing him to figure out how to survive as the days turn into weeks and months.

"One of the things I like about this movie is you really - I think you take the ride with him because of the narrative of him trying to figure out some of these problems," said Dafoe. "You can't help but think, what would I do?' I mean, I can watch the movie and I can have some distance and I think, 'Why do you think that, man?' you know? Go over there! Don't get here. It's like watching a horror film sometimes, you know? Don't open the door!"

But Dafoe also knows we can't help but root for his character. "Because he's your brother. He's your father. He's your son, you know? We're human beings!"

The role was definitely a challenge - and that's not new to Dafoe.

"If you don't turn up the heat, the water's not going to boil!" laughed Dafoe.

"Inside" is rated "R." It hits theaters on Friday, March 17.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY4 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Rickie Fowler Dealt a Crushing Blow in His Quest to Return to the Masters
Augusta, GA5 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Stormy Daniels Speaks Out About Possible Trump Indictment
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Ventura County crews working to pump water, repair damage from Camarillo sinkhole
Camarillo, CA4 hours ago
'She didn't deserve it:' Family of OC woman murdered seeks justice as ex-boyfriend remains jailed
Anaheim, CA17 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy