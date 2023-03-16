Open in App
Hackensack, NJ
ABCNY

5 women revived after overdosing on fentanyl at Riverside Square Mall in Hackensack: officials

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsNhc_0lKU47K100

A scary scene unfolded Wednesday at a mall in New Jersey, where multiple women were found unresponsive due to apparent overdoses.

The incident happened at the Riverside Square Mall in Hackensack.

Hackensack police responded to an emergency call reporting multiple people who had been found unresponsive and showing overdose symptoms.

First responders quickly took action and administered Narcan and performed CPR on the victims, all of whom were revived.

According to preliminary information, officials say five female employees between the ages of 29 and 41 had ingested the dangerous drug fentanyl and became unresponsive.

Four of the five women were taken to a nearby hospital. One victim refused transportation.

