Brooke County Park vandalized with hate speech, racial slurs before restoration work begins

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – A criminal investigation is underway in Wellsburg after Betty Carr Park was found vandalized Wednesday evening.

Several forms of hate speech, racial and homophobic slurs, and profanity are among the graffiti authorities reported on several park benches, dugouts, and even the pitcher’s mound of the ball field.

Wellsburg Chief of Police Michael Allman says that they will be reviewing footage and taking all measures to investigate and charge those responsible.

Mayor Daniel Dudley says this is especially disheartening after Wellsburg council recently agreed to spend thousands of dollars to design improvements to the 4th Ward Park.

”There’s a lot of hate still left. This is what we’re trying to do with playgrounds. You try to bring kids together and you try to bring people together and this doesn’t help matters out. We’re trying to improve and do what we can for our parks and recreation, and this is really hurtful.” Mayor Daniel Dudley – City of Wellsburg

”This is something that council has been working very hard to get this park back in operation and make it nice for all the kids, and for someone to do that – we’ve opened up a criminal investigation.” Chief Michael Allman – Chief of Police, Wellsburg

Allman says they will be reviewing video and ask anyone in the area who may have any information on this situation to call the police station at (304) 737-1121.

