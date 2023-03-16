NTSB’s report indicates pilot’s last contact before deadly Care Flight crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the investigation of a Care Flight crash near Stagecoach, Nevada that left five people dead released new details on Wednesday.

According to the NTSB, the company Guardian Flights was conducting a medical flight when the plane came apart in mid-air and the last contact from the pilot indicated that the plane was climbing at 15,400 feet.

Figure 1: ADS-B flight track data with waypoint, accident site, and radio communication reference points annotated. (Credit: NTSB)

The controller instructed the pilot to maintain flight level and issued a caution for light to moderate turbulence.

The pilot acknowledged the controller and was not heard from again.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

