NTSB’s report indicates pilot’s last contact before deadly Care Flight crash
By Julia Romero,
5 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the investigation of a Care Flight crash near Stagecoach, Nevada that left five people dead released new details on Wednesday.
According to the NTSB, the company Guardian Flights was conducting a medical flight when the plane came apart in mid-air and the last contact from the pilot indicated that the plane was climbing at 15,400 feet.
The controller instructed the pilot to maintain flight level and issued a caution for light to moderate turbulence.
