8 News Now

NTSB’s report indicates pilot’s last contact before deadly Care Flight crash

By Julia Romero,

5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report on the investigation of a Care Flight crash near Stagecoach, Nevada that left five people dead released new details on Wednesday.

NTSB-Preliminary-Report-on-Guardian-Plane-Crash Download

According to the NTSB, the company Guardian Flights was conducting a medical flight when the plane came apart in mid-air and the last contact from the pilot indicated that the plane was climbing at 15,400 feet.

Figure 1: ADS-B flight track data with waypoint, accident site, and radio communication reference points annotated. (Credit: NTSB)

The controller instructed the pilot to maintain flight level and issued a caution for light to moderate turbulence.

Care Flight plane crashes killing 5 in northern Nevada

The pilot acknowledged the controller and was not heard from again.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

