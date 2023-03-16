Open in App
4 teens arrested after shots fired, pursuit in Milwaukee

By Madison Goldbeck,

5 days ago
Four teens were taken into custody on Wednesday after a shots-fired incident and police pursuit in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers heard gunshots near 32nd and Villard around 4:40 p.m.

Police pursued the suspect vehicle and the chase ended in the area of Grandtosa and Villard.

Two Milwaukee males, ages 19 and 17, were taken into custody. A 17-year-old Milwaukee female and a 17-year-old Madison female were also taken into custody. Two guns were recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Milwaukee man shot, killed near 39th and Center

By Jackson Danbeck, March 15, 2023

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man in his 30s died from a gunshot injury near 39th and Center Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The man appears to be in his 30s and died sometime around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Milwaukee police.

Officers seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

2022 crime numbers: City of Milwaukee homicides up 11%, serious crime down 15%

By Madison Goldbeck, Jan 11, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Overall serious crime in Milwaukee was down by a combined 15% in 2022 when compared to 2021 numbers, according to city officials. However, homicides in Milwaukee climbed 11%.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton gathered Thursday morning to discuss the 2022 Milwaukee crime numbers.

Serious crime is defined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Part 1 Offenses . This includes criminal homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny theft, motor vehicle theft, arson, and human trafficking - both commercial sex acts and involuntary servitude.

The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in November 2022. According to the Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) database , there were 214 homicides in 2022 compared to a total of 193 in 2021. In 2020 there were 190, and in 2019, there were 97.

As of Wednesday, there have been three homicides so far this year in Milwaukee. In the same time frame last year, there were four homicides, and in 2021, there were five.

Another area of crime that saw an increase in 2022 was carjackings in Milwaukee. MPD numbers show there were 372 carjackings in 2021, which rose by 7% in 2022 with 397 carjackings. Arson also saw a 4% increase with 246 incidents in 2021 and 255 in 2022.

The city saw a 23% decrease in motor vehicle thefts. MPD's database shows there were 10,486 car thefts in 2021 compared to 8,090 in 2022. Robbery was also an area of crime that decreased. When compared to 2021 numbers, robbery went down 14% in Milwaukee in 2022. Non-fatal shootings remained about the same with 873 in 2021 and 877 in 2022.

