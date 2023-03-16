Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

NKY man speaks out after being indicted for illegally flying drone near GABP

By Jessica Hart,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2ixn_0lKU2kgF00

Thinking about flying a drone near Great American Ball Park on Opening Day? Think again.

Travis Lenhoff wanted to capture the huge crowd outside GABP, launching his drone in The Banks and flying for about 10 minutes. He said he was shocked to find out it was illegal.

"I was surprised when I was initially approached by the sheriff’s office and then really caught off guard when I was questioned by an FBI agent, so that kind of changed the tone of things," Lenhoff said.

According to court documents, Lenhoff was flying an unregistered drone through restricted airspace at GABP and into the bowl of the stadium.

Pilots are not allowed to fly a drone in temporary restricted airspace for a sporting event one hour before a game and one hour after the game. Lenhoff said he doesn’t remember if he was flying during that temporary flight restriction in the area.

"I don’t place any blame anywhere. I chose to buy a drone and to fly it and I didn’t fully understand the rules and regulations that I should have," he said.

Tim Marshall, director of operations at Flamingo Air, is an instructor who teaches the public about the rules set by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"There’s no excuse for flying a drone without a license," Marshall said.

Marshall said it’s important for pilots to know the rules before they take flight.

"Make sure of the regulations, so you’re not breaking the regulations, you’re not flying over 400 feet altitude, staying away from clouds, not flying over people," he said.

Lenhoff was one of two men who illegally flew a drone over sporting events in Cincinnati last year.

During a Bengals playoff game on Jan. 15, 24-year-old Dailon Dabney flew his drone into what was formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium and hovered over the players and the crowd, investigators said.

Lenhoff said the FBI agent he spoke with told me it wasn’t a big deal and many people are unaware of the rules and regulations set by the FAA.

"There was no ill intent there but it very quickly turned into a serious situation," Lenhoff said.

He was contacted by the FAA 30 days later. They agreed Lenhoof would get rid of his drone, and he took educational courses. He thought the matter was settled.

"Then about five or six months later, to my surprise, I was indicted," he said.

Lenhoff took a plea deal that dropped his federal felony charge to a misdemeanor.

"The sentence that we expect, now the judge ultimately makes the decision on any sentencing, but the sentence we expect is one year of probation and 40 hours of community service," said Lenhoff’s attorney Eric Eckes.

Eckes added they also told the U.S. Attorney General’s Office they would be available for any public service announcements to get the message out about the consequences of illegally flying a drone.

Marshall added it’s important to know the rules because drones can be dangerous.

"If it falls on somebody from 50 feet up and the propellers are turning what’s it going to do to you? It’s going to cut your face, or cut your body, or cut your head," Marshall said. "It’s like knives over there, that’s why it’s dangerous ... these are not toys, they can be used as weapons."

Lenhoff wants to share his story, so that what happened to him doesn’t happen to future pilots.

"I think the ultimate goal here is the fact that we were able to educate myself and hopefully other future flyers to where this situation doesn’t happen," Lenhoff said.

He would like to see more manufacturers print more information about what is required of them.

"A normal person who knows nothing about aviation or aircraft to be able to buy something that has the same intended laws as an aircraft is concerning," Lenhoff said. "There are rules and regulations to these things the drones are actually identified the same as an aircraft would be, so flying an unregistered drone that weighs one pound is the same charge as an unregistered 10-person airplane."

Marshall noted that information is available in the box the drone comes in.

Lenhoff said he plans to get a new drone once his case is settled. Currently, there is no sentencing date.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
False active shooter call at Elder High appears to be part of nationwide hoax
Cincinnati, OH8 hours ago
'We're in dire conditions': CPD working to avoid future staffing crisis
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Wrongfully convicted Cincinnati man gets another chance at life
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
To combat smuggling, Butler County Jail inmates get scanned copies of mail
Hamilton, OH12 hours ago
Man arrested after driving into cruiser during stop in Colerain Township
Colerain Township, OH22 hours ago
Cincinnati police searching for man missing since January
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Boone County officials: 18-year-old missing from Union found safe
Union, OH22 hours ago
California trucker and his dog reunited after the pup was rescued in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH7 hours ago
Sheriff: 28-year-old woman shot during altercation in Elmwood Place
Elmwood Place, OH3 days ago
Police: 1 dead in Middletown crash
Middletown, OH4 days ago
Gold bars, nuggets worth more than $67,000 seized by Cincinnati customs officers
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Why does Hamilton have a park in Kentucky?
Hamilton, OH10 hours ago
Police find 1 dead inside Fairfield residence after SWAT standoff
Fairfield, OH5 days ago
PD: Woman in 'serious but stable condition' after being shot multiple times
Sharonville, OH3 days ago
'Don't take matters into your own hands': Staying safe during 'dart wars' season
Anderson Township, OH2 hours ago
Butler County police agencies get $2.5M to make more hires
West Chester Township, OH5 days ago
Three cars stolen in Bethel in one day, including one later located in Georgia
Bethel, OH5 days ago
Police: 36-year-old man arrested for 2017 murder in CUF neighborhood
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
US issues travel warnings, advisories for Mexico amid spring break
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Roebling Point Books & Coffee to open third NKY location in Dayton
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
Multi-million dollar street, intersection improvements underway in Hyde Park
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati organization studies PFAS, the so-called forever chemicals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Status of Cincinnati Southern Railway in jeopardy after changes to legislation
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Cincinnati Public Schools considers $48 million budget cut
Cincinnati, OH14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy