Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Paso Robles man arrested on multiple felony burglary charges

By Ashley Stevens,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvEJD_0lKU2Tcm00

On Tuesday evening at around 8 p.m., a Paso Robles man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police say he returned to a storage facility that he broke into earlier that night around 5 p.m.

John James Jenkins Jr., 28, was arrested on felony burglary charges, as well as weapons violations.

While recovering stolen items from Jenkins’ vehicle, police say officers also located a loaded .40 caliber handgun near the center console.

The Paso Robles Police Department says it received a phone call from the property manager regarding several storage lockers that were broken into at the 2900 Block of Union Road.

The storage unit manager told the police department that the gate passcode used at the time of the break-in was that of a new tenant and a red car was seen on video camera surveillance footage.

The red car returned to the scene a mere three hours after the initial break-in when the manager notified the Paso Robles Police Department that the suspect was back on the property.

Police say Jenkins tried to flee the scene while throwing the stolen property out of the car window but was not able to exit the property and eventually gave up.

Jenkins was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Paso Robles PD says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paso Robles, CA newsLocal Paso Robles, CA
Man arrested after stabbing at Paso Robles business
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Man facing domestic violence charge after stabbing at Paso Robles business
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
UPDATE: Driver arrested following deadly crash on Hwy 101 near Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oceano man facing child molestation charges
Oceano, CA1 hour ago
Arrests Made in Grover Beach Narcotics Investigation
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
Police arrest Santa Maria man for car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run Monday night
Santa Maria, CA8 hours ago
Hit and run in Santa Maria leaves one injured
Santa Maria, CA11 hours ago
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near downtown San Luis Obispo, hospitalized for moderate injuries
San Luis Obispo, CA19 hours ago
San Miguel woman convicted of felony hit and run causing injury
San Miguel, CA3 days ago
Tulare parolee, girlfriend arrested after fire breaks out at home in SLO County
Santa Margarita, CA4 days ago
New Photo Released of Missing Santa Maria Man
Santa Maria, CA15 hours ago
Police seeking community's help in search for missing man from Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Male Juvenile Investigated for Snapchat Post
Atascadero, CA1 day ago
Thousands gather for Saint Fratty’s in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
UPDATE: Police do not believe missing Santa Maria man is in the reservoir
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
Police: Alcohol, speed likely factors in deadly Santa Maria crash
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Fights, mayhem in SLO after midnight on Saint Patrick’s Day, video
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Tree blocks highway offramp in Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande, CA4 hours ago
Fire crews contained Pismo beach garage fire
Pismo Beach, CA19 hours ago
Public assistance requested in search for Santa Maria man last seen near local reservoir
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
One dead in early Friday morning single car crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Man in Fatal Crash Identified 03.16.2023
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
SLO police: Roughly 4000 people gathered for St. Patrick's Day celebrations
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Lopez Lake predicted to spill over due to latest rainfall
Arroyo Grande, CA4 hours ago
Search underway for missing man in Santa Maria water catchment basin
Santa Maria, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy