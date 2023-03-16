Open in App
Billings, MT
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Average temperatures will feel warm

By Ed McIntosh,

5 days ago
Some ice and slick conditions could greet us first thing Thursday. After that, our focus changes to watching the thermometer.

Any wet roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could refreeze Wednesday evening with icy patches possible through Thursday morning. Leave yourself extra time, and turn off the cruise control.

Behind the disturbance, highs will be mainly into the 30s to low 40s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.

A dry weather pattern develops with plenty of afternoon sun, especially on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures bump up to the mid-40s to low 50s through Tuesday.

After our recent cool temperatures, upper 40s and low 50s will feel warm by comparison. Those readings are typical for this time of the year based on the 30-year average.

While it's still a week away, there does seem to be a weather pattern developing that could bring more showers into the mix by next Wednesday or Thursday.

