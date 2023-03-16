Tilda Swinton Is the New Face of Sulwhasoo — This Is the Serum She Loves From the K-Beauty Brand

Tilda Swinton has landed a new role as the latest face of Sulwhasoo.

The Oscar-winning actress is the South Korean beauty brand’s newest global ambassador, adding to a resumé that includes representing luxury fashion houses Chanel (which recruited her in 2013) and Pringle (she signed on with the Scottish label in 2009) and serving as a muse to Belgian designer Haider Ackermann. She joins Blackpink singer Rosé, who was named Sulwhasoo’s first celebrity face last September.

The brand says Swinton is a fan of Sulwhasoo’s best-selling First Care Activating Serum , which was first released in 1997 and has since been reformulated “through data mining research [to find] a new golden ratio blend” of its original key ingredients. It contains the brand’s proprietary Jaum Activator that includes lotus, white lily, Solomon’s Seal, peony and Rehmannia, and is meant to be used after double cleansing morning and night to address dryness, dullness and signs of aging.

The 62-year-old actress kicks off her beauty gig with a series of six-second video clips , which will be followed by a cinematic short film where she explores the House of Sulwhasoo Bukchon in Seoul and showcases the brand’s hero ingredient, ginseng, long known for its beauty benefits. (The company pioneered its use in skincare to help reduce inflammation and the appearance of fine lines, strengthen the skin barrier and hydrate the skin.)

Already a cult favorite among K-beauty lovers, the 91-year-old skin-care label — a sub-brand of AmorePacific, whose portfolio includes Innisfree and Sydney Sweeney-loved Laneige — is reintroducing itself with a fresh look inspired by “ultimate beauty based on heritage and artistry,” according to a statement. Its name is a combination of the Korean words for snow (sul), flower (wha) and beauty (soo).

The Snowpiercer star was “selected to represent Sulwhasoo for her worldwide reputation of taking on challenges in experimental roles that transcend all genres and domains [and her] unique and unrivaled aura,” and for her “special appreciation for Korean pop culture” given her role as Mason in Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film that has since spawned a TV series.

Below, shop one of Swinton’s favorite Sulwhasoo products, which was recently released in chic 25th-anniversary packaging.

