Santa Rosa, CA
KRON4 News

Over 200 evacuated after Santa Rosa building catches fire

By Aaron Tolentino,

5 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Over 200 people were evacuated after a building caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Fire Department (SRFD) announced on Twitter . The fire happened at a three-story building on 301 6th Street around 4 p.m. when black smoke was coming out of the roof.

Gun found at SF middle school after altercation between 2 students: police

The evacuated individuals sheltered and went to a parking garage at the nearby Santa Rosa Plaza, officials said. Crews located the fire on the roof of the building around a surface-mounted electrical box.

The estimated damage from the fire totaled $50,000, a press release from SRFD said. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Video (above) shows SRFD crews using two ladder trucks to get on the roof of the building and contain the blaze. The Santa Rosa Police Department and PG&E assisted in SRFD’s response.

The fire was eventually extinguished, and the building was deemed safe to re-enter, officials said. Residents and building staff were then allowed to re-enter.

The address of the building is the listed home for the Catholic Charities Caritas Center and the Santa Rosa Community Health — Caritas Campus.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

