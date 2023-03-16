Open in App
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Troy University students reach Panama City Beach after six days of walking

By Cortney Evans,

5 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Since 2009 students from the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Troy University spent their Spring Break walking from their campus to Panama City Beach.

“Walk Hard is kinda the heartbeat of the fraternity,” fourth-year walker Bryant Hassey said.

Their goal is to raise money for the Jeep Sullivan Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures Program.

“They go over there and lose limbs, get torn apart, get sewn back together, come back and have a lot of mental illness and just go through a lot and so for us to experience like a tiny bit of that and to be able to give back to help support them and to lead them to the gospel is really important,” support team member Nick Shaver said.

Alabama college students walk to Panama City Beach for a good cause

Between the support team and walkers, around 50 brothers participated this year.

Shaver participated as a walker in the past, this year he supported his brothers.

“Go back and forth up and down the road, if they need water or medical attention or whatever, but there are cases in which a guy is just kind of feeling really low or is just down about something and isn’t walking too fast and we’ll get out on the road with him,” Shaver said. “I probably walked 10-15 miles this week, which is nothing compared to what they did, but we just try to get out there and motivate them sometimes.”

Keeping history alive one dive at a time

First-year participants need and appreciate that motivation.

“Day one we walked 28 miles and I walked alone for probably three to four hours that day and so mentally that was tough,” first-year walker Ben Hollensworth said. “About day three is when my left foot started and that’s it’s been a nagging injury. But, like I said, everyone’s hurting so we’re all just pushing through.”

This was Bryant Hussey’s fourth year. He said he likes being there for the younger guys.

Vietnam Veterans eligible for benefits under PACT Act

“In my opinion, this walk is like 80% mental or 20% physical,” Hussey said. “The amount of mental toughness it takes to do this is really admirable and the fact that these guys are not just able to do it, they’re able to find it in themselves to push harder and that’s where you really get to see like growth and change and these first-time walkers, this is them being able to push back that mental block.”

Hussey said he cherishes every moment of this experience.

“I’d be lying if I told you when we got to the welcome center, I didn’t find a corner to go sit, and ball my eyes out,” Hussey said. “To be honest, it’s been such an emotional trip. A lot of just thinking back on the past years and all the fondness of it and just the memories of getting to know guys that maybe I didn’t know as well beforehand.”

Once the group arrived at Pier Park, they announced how much money they had raised. The total ended up being $125,500, which is $500 more than last year.

