Webster County man facing 68 child sex crime charges

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –A Webster County man is facing numerous child sex abuse charges.

Law enforcement officials conducted a search warrant at a home in Clay, KY on March 14, 2023. Damien K. Belt, 31, was arrested as result of the investigation. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Belt is lodged in the Webster County Detention Center with a $250,000 cash bond.

Damien K. Belt is facing charges of:

Thirty-three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12.

Thirty-three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12.

Two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance

