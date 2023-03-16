Open in App
Clay, KY
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Webster County man facing 68 child sex crime charges

By Hunter Wade,

5 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –A Webster County man is facing numerous child sex abuse charges.

Law enforcement officials conducted a search warrant at a home in Clay, KY on March 14, 2023. Damien K. Belt, 31, was arrested as result of the investigation. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Belt is lodged in the Webster County Detention Center with a $250,000 cash bond.

Damien K. Belt is facing charges of:

  • Thirty-three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12.
  • Thirty-three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12.
  • Two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henderson, KY newsLocal Henderson, KY
Release: Owensboro man charged after attempting to hit authorities with car
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Update: Second suspect arrested in illegal gambling operation in Evansville
Evansville, IN3 hours ago
Police: Evansville man arrested after threatening security guard with samurai sword
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Evansville man arrested after headbutting officer
Evansville, IN6 hours ago
UPDATE: Man killed after standoff with police identified
Evansville, IN22 hours ago
Civil lawsuit filed against man who drove car into Peephole
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Standoff on Heidlebach Avenue and Missouri Street ends with suspect dead
Evansville, IN1 day ago
EPD: Mother beat while holding infant child
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Driver cited after crashing into Henderson building
Henderson, KY3 hours ago
Evansville man accused of burning scooters dies
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Evansville man arrested at gunpoint after IHOP meltdown
Evansville, IN2 days ago
KSP: Union County deputy shot in Morganfield
Morganfield, KY4 days ago
Man still in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Morganfield
Morganfield, KY4 days ago
Former death row inmate released from prison
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Evansville Police: Two arrested after standoff on Old Business 41
Evansville, IN4 days ago
VCSO releases new details following deadly high speed pursuit
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Henderson man accused of pepper spraying a library employee
Evansville, IN5 days ago
EPD officer accused of violating the Constitution
Evansville, IN5 days ago
KSP: One killed after being hit by anhydrous tank
Livermore, KY2 days ago
Former Evansville mayoral candidate files lawsuit against Courier & Press
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Evansville woman arrested after crashing into building
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Police charge two in illegal gambling operation in Evansville
Evansville, IN5 days ago
Robbery reported at Evansville cemetery
Evansville, IN4 days ago
VCSO: Evansville woman identified in fatal crash while fleeing from deputies
Evansville, IN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy