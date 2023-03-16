Open in App
Arkansas State
Bill would change definition of beer in Arkansas

By Alex Kienlen,

5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –- Beer would have a different meaning if a bill proposed Tuesday in the Arkansas legislature became law.

House Bill 1631 would change the Arkansas code so that malt would move from a 5% to a 12% alcohol content. Beer, meanwhile, containing no more than 12% alcohol, up from the current 5%, could not be called malt liquor.

Beer could be manufactured and sold in Arkansas provided it was no more than 12% alcohol. The legislation would also define beer as any malt beverage with over a 12% alcohol content, up from the existing 5% alcohol content.

Container size would be a new consideration. Under the proposed legislation, “The minimum container size of beer to be sold for off-premises consumption is sixteen ounces (16 oz.) or less,” which would be a new addition to Arkansas law.

The legislation is sponsored by first-term Rep. Matt Brown (R-Conway) and co-sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View).

