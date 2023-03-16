Outlook grows bleaker for Alzheimer's, dementia in U.S.

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – There are some alarming new statistics about the battle against Alzheimer's and dementia in Illinois and across the U.S.

Delia Jervier, executive director of the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, said there are about 6.7 million Alzheimer's patients in the U.S. – a figure that likely will double by 2050.

“Certainly, our population is getting older, so the numbers that we’re talking about are for people who are 65 years of age or older. We also do know that people are diagnosed in their 50s and 40s, as well,” Jervier said.

This year’s Alzheimer's report also says there will be a need for another 1.2 million direct care workers for Alzheimer's and dementia patients by the year 2030. This would be more new workers than in any other single occupation in the United States.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram