Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Pitt played their way into the main bracket with victories on Tuesday night’s First Four action in Dayton. Fairleigh Dickinson, Texas Southern, Nevada and Arizona State will try and join them Wednesday evening, but no matter what happens, things get real on Thursday as the action kicks off in earnest.

There has been a lot of content flying around and it can be hard to keep track of all the advice.

Don’t panic. The FTW crew has you covered with this handy guide to point you in the direction of all the answers your endless questions require. March is certainly madness, but you can rest easy knowing all the hard work has been completed for you.

Help me fill out my bracket!

Let’s start off with the most basic problem every March: how do you pick winners from a pool of 68 teams when the matchups get increasingly more difficult to predict?

Start here:

Ok, but which teams are going to make the Final Four?

Let's talk upsets: Which teams are going home early?

Help me bet on these games!