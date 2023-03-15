Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA

By FTW Staff,

3 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a crucial game on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, both teams will be looking to secure a win and improve their playoff positioning.

This will be a good one tonight, make sure you tune in and get access to all the action on fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • When: Wednesday, March 15
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

O/U: 223.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

