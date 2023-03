When you think of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige should be the first artist that comes to mind.

She's still thriving in music and is also seeing success in acting. Now, she has her own talk show.

Blige is talking about life and dropping gems on her show with celebrity guests, but she's been doing that in her songs since her debut.

So if you need motivation, here are 19 lyrics from Mary's classic songs that you can use as affirmations.

1. "And now I hope my dreams and inspiration lead me towards a real love."

2. "So I like what I see when I'm looking at me when I'm walking past the mirror."

3. "No more drama in your life; work real hard to make a dime."

4. "No time for moping around. Are you kidding? And no time for negative vibes 'cause I'm winning."

5. "We'll make it through the storm."

6. "Let loose and set your body free; leave your situations at the door."

7. "Well, I'm not gon' cry."

8. "She has no regrets, she accepts the past."

9. "I can only be me."

10. "I'm holding on."

11. "Cause a love like this takes some time."

12. "I wake up every morning and tell myself: Good morning, Gorgeous."

13. "Life can only be what you make it."

14. "She's been lost and found, and she's still around. There's a reason for everything."

15. "I got my head on straight. I got my vibe right. I ain't gonna let you kill it."

16. "I feel good like the moon is shinin' just for me."

17. "I found my way through the clouds."

18. "I'mma still wear a smile if it's raining. I got to enjoy myself regardless."

19. "I know that things will turn out fine."

These were just a few of the many Mary J. lyrics that can be used as affirmations. Comment and let me know your favorites!

