Commuters stranded in traffic for hours after crash on Powhite Parkway

By Alexis Bellamy,

6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An miles-long back up on Powhite Parkway left drivers stranded in the middle of their morning commute on Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash.

Around 6:30 a.m., Richmond Police officers responded to a reported accident with injury on the northbound lanes of the Powhite Parkway extension towards the downtown expressway.

Officers later figured out that a car had driven over an unknown liquid substance, causing the driver to lose control and crash. Shortly after that first crash, two other cars crashed into other vehicles that were slowing down or had stopped to avoid the first crash, according to police.

Police said some people who were involved in the crash had to be treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The incident was not addressed by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) until around 9:20 a.m., a few hours after the crash. VDOT tweeted at 9:20 a.m. encouraging drivers in Richmond and Chesterfield to find other routes.

Credit: 8News
Credit: 8News

Many drivers shared their experiences on the road this morning on social media. Some people said it took them upwards of two hours to get to work when their commute usually takes around 30 minutes. Other commuters decided to go back the way they came and reversed out of the traffic to get off the highway entirely.

The liquid substance has been removed and all lanes have now been cleared and re-opened.

